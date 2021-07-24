Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Cycling-Carapaz wins gold in thrilling finish to road race

TOKYO, July 24 (Reuters) - Ecuador's Richard Carapaz produced an incredible late burst to win the gold medal in a thrilling Olympic men's road race on Saturday as favourite Tadej Pogacar was beaten into third place at the Fuji International Speedway.

Carapaz was joined on a late attack by American Brandon McNulty but with the chasing pack reeling them in he went alone on the racing circuit finish and soloed to victory.

Belgium's Wout Van Aert took the silver medal as he beat Slovenia's Tour de France champion Pogacar by the width of a wheel rim.

Carapaz is only the second Ecuadorean to win an Olympic gold after Jefferson Perez in the 20-km walk at Atlanta 1996.

Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Ken Ferris

