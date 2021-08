Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Cycling - Track - Men's Madison - Final - Izu Velodrome - Shizuoka, Japan - August 7, 2021. Michael Morkov of Denmark and Lasse Hansen of Denmark on the way to winning the gold medal REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

IZU, Japan, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Denmark's Lasse Norman Hansen and Michael Morkov won the gold medal in the Olympic men's madison at the Izu Velodrome on Friday.

Britain took the silver with France in the bronze medal position.

Shiho Tanaka

