Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Cycling - Track - Women's Keirin - Gold Final - Izu Velodrome, Shizuoka, Japan - August 5, 2021. Shanne Braspennincx of the Netherlands celebrates winning gold. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

IZU, Japan, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Shanne Braspennincx of the Netherlands won the gold medal in the Olympic women's keirin at the Izu Velodrome on Thursday.

Ellesse Andrews of New Zealand took the silver medal and Lauriane Genest of Canada the bronze.

Reporting by Martyn Herman

