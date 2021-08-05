Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Cycling-Fields to be released from hospital after BMX crash

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - BMX Racing - Men's Individual - Semifinal - AUP - Ariake Urban Sports Park, Tokyo, Japan - July 30, 2021. Connor Fields of the United States receives medical attention. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

TOKYO, Aug 5 (Reuters) - American BMX racer Connor Fields is set to be released from hospital on Thursday, less than a week after a horror crash in the Olympic semi-finals left him with a brain bleed.

Jonathan Finnoff, chief medical officer for the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, said in a statement that Fields would be able to return to his home in Henderson, Nevada, and start his rehabilitation.

Shortly after the medical update, Fields posted on Twitter: "I'm back. Ish. Still can only stand for 5-10 min at a time but we're working!"

Fields, the Rio 2016 champion, went down hard in a first-corner crash during Friday's semi-final runs and was treated by the side of the circuit before being taken to Tokyo's St. Luke's International Hospital. read more

Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; editing by Clare Fallon

