Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Cycling - Road - Women's Road Race - Final - Tokyo to Fuji International Speedway - Tokyo, Japan - July 25, 2021. Anna Kiesenhofer of Austria in action during the Women's Road Race. Pool via REUTERS/Michael Steele

TOKYO, July 25 (Reuters) - Anna Kiesenhofer of Austria rode to the gold medal in the women's Olympic road race on Sunday.

Annemiek Van Vleuten of the Netherlands claimed the silver medal with Elisa Longho Borghini of Italy third.

Reporting by Martyn Herman

