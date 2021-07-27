Sports
Cycling-Neff leads Swiss sweep in women's mountain bike
IZU, Japan, July 27 (Reuters) - Jolanda Neff led a Swiss clean sweep of medals in the Olympic women's mountain bike event with a masterful victory on a slippery Izu circuit on Tuesday.
Former world champion Neff got ahead early as several favourites made mistakes in a chaotic start and produced an error-free ride to win by one minute 10 seconds from team mate Sina Frei.
Linda Indergand completed the Swiss dominance as she took the bronze medal.
