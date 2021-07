Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Cycling - Road - Women's Individual Time Trial - Final - Fuji International Speedway - Shizuoka, Japan - July 28, 2021. Annemiek van Vleuten of the Netherlands in action. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

OYAMA TOWN, Japan, July 28 (Reuters) - Annemiek van Vleuten of the Netherlands won the gold medal in the women's Olympic road time trial on Wednesday.

Switzerland's Marlen Reusser claimed the silver medal with Dutch rider Anna van der Breggen taking bronze.

Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford

