Cycling velodrome cleared after serious crash

July 31 (Reuters) - The remainder of the morning Commonwealth Games cycling session was cancelled and spectators were asked to leave the velodrome after a serious crash during the second heat of the men's scratch race in Birmingham on Sunday.

Team England's Matt Walls and Isle of Man's Matt Bostock were involved in the crash along with several other riders.

Walls was catapulted over the barriers and into the crowd at the Lee Valley VeloPark, the 24-year-old receiving treatment for more than 40 minutes before leaving in an ambulance.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

"Following a crash in the cycling men's scratch race, Matt Walls has been taken to hospital for precautionary checks," Team England said on Twitter.

Spectators were also hurt after Walls and his bike came over the top of the barriers on the high banking at a corner of the track.

Walls was trying to avoid riders who had fallen in a crash lower down the banking, but he clipped another wheel and went over the top.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.