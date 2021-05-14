Skip to main content

SportsCycling world champion Alaphilippe to skip Tokyo Games

Cycling - UCI Road World Championships - Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola, Italy - September 27, 2020. France's Julian Alaphilippe in action during the Men's Elite Road Race Pool via REUTERS/Luca Bettini

French world road race champion Julian Alaphilippe will skip the Olympic road race for personal reasons, he said on Friday.

"After giving it a lot of thought, I have decided, after agreeing with the national coach and my Deceuninck-Quick Step team, not to make myself available for selection for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics," Alaphilippe wrote on Instagram.

"It is a personal, well-considered decision," added the 28-year-old, who is becoming a father next month.

Alaphilippe, who was fourth in the Olympic road race in 2016, will however be at the start of the Tour de France on June 26 in Brest.

