A police officer wearing a face mask stands near the entrance of the Main Press Centre, ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, in Tokyo, Japan, July 19, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble

PRAGUE, July 19 (Reuters) - Czech beach volleyball player Ondrej Perusic has returned a positive COVID-19 test at the Olympic Village in Tokyo, the Czech Republic's Olympic Committee said on Monday.

The result comes after officials said on Saturday that a Czech team staff member had tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Tokyo on a charter flight from Prague. read more

Reporting by Jason Hovet Editing by Gareth Jones

