Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sports

Czech embassy says in 'intensive communication' with Japan over Belarus athlete

1 minute read

Belarusian athlete Krystsina Tsimanouskaya talks with a police officer at Haneda international airport in Tokyo, Japan August 1, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The Czech Republic embassy in Tokyo said on Monday it was in a process of "intensive communication" with Japanese authorities concerning a Belarusian athlete and was awaiting their response.

The embassy made the comment in a email in response to questions from Reuters concerning sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya.

The Belarus sprinter said she refused to get on a flight from Tokyo on Sunday after being taken to the airport against her wishes by her team following her complaints about national coaching staff at the Olympic Games. read more

Reporting by Linda Sieg; editing by Lincoln Feast.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · 5:24 AM UTCBelarus athlete 'safe and secure' in Tokyo as Poland, Czech offer visas

A Belarusian athlete who refused to board a flight after she said she was taken to the airport by her team against her wishes was "safe and secure" in Tokyo, the International Olympic Committee said on Monday.

SportsCzech embassy says in 'intensive communication' with Japan over Belarus athlete
SportsItaly hails new sprint king as drama unfolds at airport
SportsAthletics-Camacho-Quinn dazzles in 100m hurdles gold, Tentoglou grabs long jump title
SportsOrganisers investigating after athletes drinking violates COVID-19 curbs