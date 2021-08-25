Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Czech runner dies in Ultra Trail du Mont Blanc race

Aug 25 (Reuters) - A Czech runner died from his injuries after falling at the Ultra Trail du Mont Blanc's TDS mountain race, organisers said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on the descent of the Passeur de Pralognan, organisers said, adding that the rescue team at the top of the pass reached the scene immediately.

"State services were then notified, with a request for helicopter support. Despite all the care given to him, the runner succumbed to his injuries," organisers said in a statement.

"The runner involved in the incident is a Czech national and, out of respect for the family, the organisers will respect their anonymity."

The TDS is one of the many Ultra Trail du Mont Blanc events taking place in the final week of August in the vicinity of the highest mountain in the Alps.

It features 1,600 runners taking part in a 145-km run with 9,100 metres of altitude gain across the Italian and French Alps.

Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; editing by Clare Fallon

