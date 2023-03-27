Czechs trudge to 0-0 draw against Moldova in Euro qualifier

[1/3] Soccer Football - UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifier - Group E - Moldova v Czech Republic - Zimbru Stadium, Chisinau, Moldova - March 27, 2023 Moldova's Victor Mudrac with Serafim Cojocari and Dorian Railean after the match REUTERS/Stringer















March 27 (Reuters) - The Czech Republic laboured to a 0-0 draw against Moldova on Monday as their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign hit a bump just three days after they beat Poland in their opening Group E match.

The Czechs controlled possession but could not break down a well organised Moldovan defence that allowed the visitors few clear chances at goal.

West Ham midfielder Tomas Soucek missed a chance to break the deadlock in the dying seconds of the first half, while Tomas Cvancara, on target in the 3-1 win against Poland, forced the Moldovan keeper into a save in the second half.

Despite the draw, the Czechs lead the group with four points. Poland are three points following a 1-0 win against Albania. Moldova sit third on two.

Reporting by Michael Kahn in Prague, Editing by Pritha Sarkar











