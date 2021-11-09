Dad: Tyson Fury had surgery on both elbows

Boxing - Tyson Fury v Deontay Wilder - WBC Heavyweight Title - T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. - October 9, 2021 Tyson Fury during a press conference after winning the fight against Deontay Wilder, as promoter Bob Arum looks on REUTERS/Steve Marcus/File Photo

2021-11-09 16:56:14 GMT+00:00 - Tyson Fury had surgery on both elbows to remove bone spurs after his latest fight against Deontay Wilder, the boxer's father said in an interview.

John Fury made the comments during an interview with BT Sport Boxing, adding that his son was "badly injured" heading into the trilogy fight against Wilder last month. Fury won by TKO in the 11th round on Oct. 9 in Las Vegas.

"It wasn't a boxing match was it? Tyson was very badly injured going into that fight," John Fury told BT Sport. "He had to have chromosome injections into both elbows. He's since had an operation, six hours all day in hospital having them sorted out.

"I think he had some bone spurs that he had to get removed, he was handicapped from the beginning. The boxing side of it went out the window because I knew he was going to be like that from early on."

The fight was originally set to take place in July but Tyson Fury tested positive for COVID-19.

"I could see it was ring rust, 20 months out the ring and he thought, ‘OK to hell with the boxing it's not gonna work, let's have it, let's have a war,'" John Fury said. "He stood toe to toe with him. But it shortens careers doesn't it?"

The first Fury-Wilder meeting in December 2018 ended in a disputed draw. Fury won the rematch in February 2020 when Wilder's corner threw in the towel in the seventh round.

