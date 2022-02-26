Daly starts instead of Tuilagi for England against Wales

LONDON Feb 26 (Reuters) - Elliot Daly has been named in the England team to face Wales in the Six Nations at Twickenham on Saturday, replacing Manu Tuilagi at inside centre.

Tuilagi was named in the team on Thursday after returning from injury, but then suffered a hamstring strain in training and had to withdraw.

Daly, who can also play wing and fullback, had been initially named among the replacements. His place on the bench is now taken by Joe Marchant, who had been released back to his club Harlequins but called up after Tuilagi reported his injury.

The match kicks off at 16.45 GMT.

ENGLAND XV 15. Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, 7 caps) 14. Max Malins (Saracens, 12 caps) 13. Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 45 caps) (VC) 12. Elliot Daly (Saracens, 54 caps) 11. Jack Nowell (Exeter Chiefs, 36 caps) 10. Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 7 caps) 9. Harry Randall (Bristol Bears, 3 caps) 1. Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers, 33 caps) (VC) 2. Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs, 33 caps) (VC) 3. Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears, 49 caps) 4. Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby, 28 caps) 5. Maro Itoje (Saracens, 53 caps) 6. Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints, 90 caps) (C) 7. Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 38 caps) (VC) 8. Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins, 6 caps)

Reporting by Mitch Phillips; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.