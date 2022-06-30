1 minute read
Danish police search hotel rooms of Tour de France team Bahrain Victorious
COPENHAGEN, June 30 (Reuters) - Danish police have carried out a search at the hotel of cycling team Bahrain Victorious at the request of French authorities, Copenhagen Police said in a statement on Thursday.
Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik
