Davis Cup Finals group stage set for Bologna, Valencia, Manchester and Croatian city















March 29 (Reuters) - Valencia, Bologna and a yet-to-be-decided Croatian city will join Manchester as host venues for the group stage of the 2023 Davis Cup Finals, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) said on Wednesday, adding that champions Canada will face Italy.

The Lawn Tennis Association on Tuesday announced that Manchester would be one of the hosts for September's group stage.

The Finals will have 16 nations competing in four groups from Sept. 12-17 across Manchester, Bologna, Valencia and Croatia -- with each staging one group of four teams .

The top eight teams will then advance to the knockout stage, which will be held between Nov. 21-26 in Malaga.

The draw for the group stage was also held on Wednesday.

Canada, Italy, Sweden and Chile were drawn together in Group A, which will take place in Bologna.

Last year's runners-up Australia, Britain, France and Switzerland make up Group B, with matches to be played in Manchester.

Group C's Spain, Serbia, the Czech Republic and South Korea will meet in Valencia, setting up a potential clash between Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic, while Group D teams Croatia, the Netherlands, the United States and Finland will play their games in Croatia.

Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar











