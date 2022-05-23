1 minute read
Qatar's World Cup audience projected to be 5 billion: FIFA boss
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
DAVOS, Switzerland May 23 (Reuters) - The 2022 World Cup hosted by Qatar is expected to be watched by 5 billion people around the world, FIFA president Gianni Infantino said on Monday.
The TV audiences for the 2018 World Cup in Russia was a record-breaking 3.5 billion people.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Editing by Leela de Kretser; editing by John Stonestreet
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.