Qatar's World Cup audience projected to be 5 billion: FIFA boss

Soccer Football - General views of the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium - Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar, March 30, 2022. General view inside the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, a venue for the 2022 Qatar World Cup REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

DAVOS, Switzerland May 23 (Reuters) - The 2022 World Cup hosted by Qatar is expected to be watched by 5 billion people around the world, FIFA president Gianni Infantino said on Monday.

The TV audiences for the 2018 World Cup in Russia was a record-breaking 3.5 billion people.

