DE Carlos Dunlap signing with Chiefs

July 28 - Two-time Pro Bowl defensive end Carlos Dunlap is signing a one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs, his agent told ESPN on Thursday.

Drew Rosenhaus said the contract is worth up to $8 million for the 33-year-old veteran.

Dunlap posted 8.5 sacks, 14 quarterback hits and 35 tackles in 17 games (two starts) last season with Seattle.

He has 96 sacks to go along with 21 forced fumbles and 255 QB hits in 180 games (123 starts) with the Cincinnati Bengals (2010-20) and Seahawks (2020-21).

His sack total ranks eighth among active NFL players entering the 2022 season. Dunlap had a career-high 13.5 sacks and made the first of back-to-back Pro Bowls in 2015.

