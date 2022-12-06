Deadlocked Morocco and Spain head into extra time

[1/3] Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Round of 16 - Morocco v Spain - Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - December 6, 2022 Spain's Alvaro Morata and Morocco's Jawad El Yamiq sustain injuries REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

AL RAYYAN, Qatar, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The World Cup last-16 match between Morocco and Spain went into extra time on Tuesday with the sides locked at 0-0 after 90 minutes.

Morocco created the best of only a few chances in the first half, including a close-range header by defender Nayef Aguerd that flew over while Marco Asensio hit the side-netting for Spain who dominated possession but failed to show real threat. Opportunities in the second period were also limited.

The winners will earn a quarter-final clash with either Portugal or Switzerland who meet later on Tuesday.

Reporting by William Schomberg, editing by Ed Osmond

