Denmark's Delaney ruled out of World Cup with injury















DOHA, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Denmark defensive midfielder Thomas Delaney has been ruled out of the World Cup in Qatar due to a knee injury sustained in the goalless draw with Tunisia in their opening Group D match, the team said on Wednesday.

Delaney will be out of action for about four weeks.

"We will miss him, both on and off the pitch. Other players are ready and we have a strong squad for the next matches" said coach Kasper Hjulmand.

Denmark play defending champions France on Saturday.

