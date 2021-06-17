Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sports

Denmark’s Eriksen to get heart starter implant after collapse on pitch

1 minute read

Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Group B - Denmark v Finland - Parken Stadium, Copenhagen, Denmark - June 12, 2021 Denmark's Christian Eriksen during the match Pool via REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

COPENHAGEN, June 17 (Reuters) - Christian Eriksen will get a heart starter device implanted after his collapse due to a cardiac arrest during Denmark’s Euro 2020 opener, the national team doctor said on Thursday.

Eriksen's life was saved when CPR was administered to him on the pitch and his heart was re-started with a defibrillator before he was taken to hospital, where he is recovering. read more

He will receive an Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD), a small electronic device, a type of pacemaker, which can prevent fatal cardiac arrests by discharging a jolt to restore a regular heart rhythm.

"After Christian has been through different heart examinations it has been decided that he should have an ICD," doctor Morten Boesen said in a statement.

"This device is necessary after a cardiac attack due to rhythm disturbances.

“Christian has accepted the solution and the plan has moreover been confirmed by specialists nationally and internationally who all recommend the same treatment,” Boesen said.

Reporting by Stine Jacobsen and Nikolaj Skydsgaard; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · 2:02 AM UTCRonaldo, Pogba snub sponsors at Euro 2020

France midfielder Paul Pogba removed a Heineken bottle in front of him at a Euro 2020 news conference, a day after Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo removed two Coca-Cola bottles, sparking a furore among football fans.

SportsLakers' James blames heavy schedule for rash of injuries
SportsMLB roundup: Mets top Cubs despite Jacob deGrom's exit
SportsBromell, Gatlin, Lyles, Baker - high stakes in 100m at USA trials
SportsUsual mix of skill, patience needed at golf's toughest test