Depay, Blind give Netherlands 2-0 halftime lead over U.S.

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Round of 16 - Netherlands v United States - Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar - December 3, 2022 Netherlands' Daley Blind celebrates scoring their second goal with Memphis Depay and teammates REUTERS/Matthew Childs

DOHA, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Goals from Memphis Depay and Daley Blind gave the Netherlands a 2-0 halftime lead over the United States at the Khalifa International Stadium on Saturday in the first knockout match of the World Cup.

Depay's wonderful finish from a free-flowing team move in the 10th minute broke the deadlock, and Blind delivered another blow just before the break to put the Dutch on course for a quarter-final clash with Argentina or Australia.

Reporting by Hritika Sharma; Editing by Hugh Lawson

