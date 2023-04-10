Depleted Canada team a 'massive' chance for World Cup hopefuls-coach















April 10 (Reuters) - The absence of many first-choice players has presented a "massive opportunity" for others to stake their claim in Canada's World Cup squad, coach Bev Priestman said as the Olympic champions prepare to face France in a friendly on Tuesday.

Veteran midfielders Desiree Scott and Quinn will be absent from the match, along with star forward Janine Beckie, who was ruled out of the quadrennial tournament after she suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury last month.

"There's a massive opportunity for anybody that gets on the pitch. Are we light? Yes, you know, you look down your bench and that's depleted," said Priestman.

"But at the same time, it's a major opportunity. And, you know, to get that one camp away from your World Cup squad being announced and, you know, going into that World Cup squad, I think I have to look at the opportunity in it and see the bigger picture."

Veteran centre back Kadeisha Buchanan was the latest absence reported after she returned to club side Chelsea to undergo evaluation for an injury sustained prior to camp, Canada Soccer said on Monday, without providing specifics on her condition.

She had been a critical piece of the Canadians' gold medal effort at the Tokyo Games, where she played every minute of the tournament.

"I don't think it's a World Cup injury, but it's not a 'she'll be ready, you know, this week' type injury," said Priestman.

France may prove a tough test for the sixth-ranked Canadians. Herve Renard took the reins late last month after leading Saudi Arabia to a shock group-stage win over eventual champions Argentina in last year's men's World Cup.

"They've got quality in attack. And so, you know, we have to defend really disciplined," said Priestman. "But also I see opportunities for us when we have the ball to punish them as well."

Canada play France on Tuesday in Le Mans, France.

