Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sports

Di Grassi wins Puebla Formula E race

1 minute read

Motorsport - Formula E - Berlin ePrix - Berlin-Tempelhof, Berlin, Germany - May 25, 2019 Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler's Lucas Di Grassi during qualifying REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

June 19 (Reuters) - Brazilian Lucas di Grassi won Formula E's Puebla e-Prix, the eighth race of the all-electric series' season, on Saturday after Germany's Pascal Wehrlein finished ahead but was disqualified as he crossed the line.

The penalty handed di Grassi the win with Audi Sport Abt team mate Rene Rast making it a one-two and taking the fastest lap. Venturi's Edoardo Mortara was third.

The victory at the Autodromo Miguel E. Abed, a permanent track outside Puebla, was di Grassi's third in Mexico after 2017 and 2019 in Mexico City.

Porsche's Wehrlein led from pole and controlled the race but was disqualified for a technical infringement.

Envision Virgin Racing's Dutch driver Robin Frijns failed to score but remains top of the standings, two points clear of Portugal's Antonio Felix da Costa with Nyck de Vries of the Netherlands a further point behind.

Mercedes lead the team championship, six points clear of Jaguar.

Puebla hosts another race on Sunday.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London; Editing by Daniel Wallis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · June 19, 2021 · 11:56 AM UTCTokyo cancels public viewing sites, some to be vaccination centres

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike on Saturday cancelled all public viewing sites for the summer Olympics, diverting some venues to be COVID-19 vaccinations centres instead.

SportsMLB roundup: Shohei Ohtani homers twice as Angels rout Tigers
SportsBland, Henley share halfway lead at U.S. Open
SportsElectrifying kickoff to U.S. Olympic trials, world record shattered
SportsGermany bounce back with statement 4-2 win over Portugal