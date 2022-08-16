Di Maria sidelined with injury after Juve debut

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Juventus forward Angel Di Maria suffered a thigh muscle injury on his Serie A debut and will out of action for at least 10 days, the Turin-based club said on Tuesday.

The 34-year-old Argentine international opened the scoring and set up another goal in Juve's 3-0 victory over Sassuolo on Monday before he was withdrawn in the 66th minute.

"Di Maria underwent scans this morning ... which revealed a low-grade lesion of the adductor longus muscle of the left thigh," Juventus said on their website.

"The extent of the injury will be re-evaluated in 10 days."

Di Maria is set to miss Juve's next game at Sampdoria on Monday and could be out for the visit of AS Roma on Aug. 27.

Reporting by Anita Kobylinska in Gdansk; Editing by Ken Ferris

