Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz (R) congratulates Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany for winning the championship and the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the Yas Marina circuit November 14, 2010. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah















Oct 22 (Reuters) - Dietrich Mateschitz, the billionaire founder and owner of energy drink company Red bull, died at the age 78, Sky News reported on Saturday.

