Diving-China women extend 10 metre synchronised diving gold streak to six Games

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Diving - Women's 10m Platform Synchro - Final - Tokyo Aquatics Centre, Tokyo, Japan - July 27, 2021. Chen Yuxi of China and Zhang Jiaqi of China in action REUTERS/Marko Djurica

TOKYO, July 27 (Reuters) - China earned their second diving gold in Tokyo on Tuesday as Chen Yuxi and Zhang Jiaqi blew their opponents away in the women’s 10 metre synchronised platform, extending their country's winning streak in that event to six Olympic Games.

The teen duo were in another league throughout the competition at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre, finishing with 363.78 points, more than 52 ahead of second-placed Jessica Parratto and Delaney Schnell of the United States.

China has an unbeaten record in the event, which was introduced in 2000, while Parratto and Schnell's medal was America's first.

Mexico's Gabriela Agundez Garcia and Alejandra Orozco Loza took bronze with 299.70.

China's dream of sweeping up all eight diving golds ended on Monday when Britain's Tom Daley and Matty Lee took the men's synchronised 10 metre platform title.

Reporting by Yuki Nitta and Amy Tennery; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

