Djokovic beats Kyrgios to win seventh Wimbledon title
LONDON, July 10 (Reuters) - Novak Djokovic beat unseeded Australian Nick Kyrgios 4-6 6-3 6-4 7-6(3) to win his seventh Wimbledon title on Sunday.
The Serbian top seed won a fourth successive title at the All England Club to take his overall Grand Slam tally to 21.
Reporting by Pritha Sarkar
