Djokovic boards plane bound for Dubai after court upholds visa cancellation
MELBOURNE, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Tennis star Novak Djokovic boarded a plane bound for Dubai on Sunday evening, a Reuters journalist said, after the Australian Federal Court upheld the government's cancellation of his visa in a drama over his decision not to be vaccinated against coronavirus.
The player was seen boarding an Emirates flight from Melbourne just hours after the court ruling. read more
Reporting by Loren Elliott, Writing by Frances Kerry, Editing by Angus MacSwan
