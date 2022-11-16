Djokovic confirms he has visa to play in 2023 Australian Open















TURIN, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Serbia's Novak Djokovic has confirmed that he will take part in next year's Australian Open after being granted a visa.

"I was very happy to receive the news yesterday," the 35-year-old Serb, who was sent home from Australia on the eve of last year's event after a row about his COVID-19 vaccination status, said after his victory over Andrey Rublev at the ATP Finals on Wednesday.

Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Toby Chopra











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.