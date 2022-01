Djokovic has been asked to meet immigration officials on Saturday - The Age

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic rests at Melbourne Park as questions remain over the legal battle regarding his visa to play in the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia, January 13, 2022. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

MELBOURNE, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Novak Djokovic has been asked to present himself for an interview with Australian immigration officials on Saturday and will remain out of detention until then, The Age newspaper reported on Friday after his visa was cancelled for a second time by the government.

The government is currently talking to his lawyers, the newspaper said.

Spokespersons for Immigration Minister Alex Hawke did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Toby Chopra

