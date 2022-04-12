Djokovic loses to Davidovich Fokina in Monte Carlo

Tennis - ATP Masters 1000 - Monte Carlo Masters - Monte-Carlo Country Club, Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France - April 12, 2022 Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during his second round match against Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

MONTE CARLO, April 12 (Reuters) - World number one Novak Djokovic crashed to a three-set defeat in only his fourth match of the season, falling 6-3 6-7(5) 6-1 to unseeded Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the second round of the Monte Carlo Masters on Tuesday.

The 20-times Grand Slam champion endured a tough start to the year as he was unable to defend his Australian Open title in January after being deported from the country for being unvaccinated against COVID-19. read more

Djokovic, who only played three matches in Dubai ahead of the Masters 1000 event in Monaco, struggled to find his range early in the contest as Spaniard Davidovich Fokina raced to a 4-1 lead before taking the opening set on Court Rainier III.

The world number 46 grabbed an early break in the second set to go up 3-0 but Djokovic battled back before overcoming issues with a wobbly serve to level the contest following a tight tiebreak.

Fokina then raised his game in the decider, preying on mistakes made by a tiring Djokovic and completed the victory as the Serb found the net.

"This win is so special to me because I grew up watching Nole (Djokovic) and I'm a big fan of his," Davidovich Fokina said in his post-match interview.

"I knew Nole didn't have the confidence because he didn't play a lot this season... I had my chances in the beginning of the match and I took them.

"When he won the second set it was tough mentally, but I work hard to be focused. I had to be prepared for the war."

Stefanos Tsitsipas will begin the defence of his title at the event with a second-round clash against 2019 champion Fabio Fognini while Grigor Dimitrov plays Dusan Lajovic for a spot in the round of 16.

Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis

