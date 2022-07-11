Dodger Stadium workers vote to authorize strike ahead of All-Star game

Jul 10, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Statue of Jackie Robinson at Dodger Stadium before the game between the Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

LOS ANGELES, July 11 (Reuters) - Concession workers at Dodger Stadium have voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike just over a week before the venue is set to host Major League Baseball's All-Star Game.

More than 1,500 workers for concessions giant Compass Group and Levy Restaurants at the venue voted 99% in support of the authorization, meaning a strike could be called at any moment.

The workers are currently trying to negotiate a new contract.

"I voted yes to strike because I often have to pick up shifts at the Rose Bowl just to try to make ends meet," Dodger Stadium bartender Laura Ortiz said in a press releases put out by Unite Here Local 11.

"I love working at Dodger Stadium and know that our company can do better."

The Dodgers did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Major League Baseball's All-Star Game, which includes nearly a week of events in the lead-up to the July 19 contest, is returning to Los Angeles for the first time since 1980 and is expected to draw fans from around the country and beyond.

Reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles; Editing by Ken Ferris

