Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sports

Dodgers call up LHP Darien Nunez from Triple-A

1 minute read

2021-07-08 16:27:40 GMT+00:00 - The Los Angeles Dodgers selected the contract of left-hander Darien Nunez on Thursday and optioned right-hander Mitch White to Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Nunez, 28, signed with the Dodgers in 2018 after leaving Cuba and has not made his major league debut.

Nunez posted a 5-0 record and a 2.79 ERA in 15 relief appearances at Triple-A Oklahoma City this season, striking out 39 batters and walking 15 in 29 innings.

White, 25, was recalled for the fourth time and pitched four innings in Wednesday's 9-6 loss to the Miami Marlins. He allowed three runs (two earned) on three hits with five strikeouts and one walk.

White is 0-0 with a 3.92 ERA and 19 strikeouts and nine walks in 13 relief outings for the Dodgers this season.

(Field Level Media)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · 4:53 PM UTCOlympics Host city Tokyo bans Olympic spectators amid COVID-19 emergency

The Olympics will take place without spectators in host city Tokyo, organisers said on Thursday, as a resurgent coronavirus forced Japan to declare a state of emergency in the capital that will run throughout the Games.

SportsFor Tokyo 2020 ticketholders, an Olympic dream gets dashed
SportsTokyo's delayed and disrupted 2020 Games
SportsBarty beats Kerber to reach first Wimbledon final
SportsPliskova rallies to reach first Wimbledon final