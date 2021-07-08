Dodgers call up LHP Darien Nunez from Triple-A

2021-07-08 16:27:40 GMT+00:00 - The Los Angeles Dodgers selected the contract of left-hander Darien Nunez on Thursday and optioned right-hander Mitch White to Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Nunez, 28, signed with the Dodgers in 2018 after leaving Cuba and has not made his major league debut.

Nunez posted a 5-0 record and a 2.79 ERA in 15 relief appearances at Triple-A Oklahoma City this season, striking out 39 batters and walking 15 in 29 innings.

White, 25, was recalled for the fourth time and pitched four innings in Wednesday's 9-6 loss to the Miami Marlins. He allowed three runs (two earned) on three hits with five strikeouts and one walk.

White is 0-0 with a 3.92 ERA and 19 strikeouts and nine walks in 13 relief outings for the Dodgers this season.

(Field Level Media)

