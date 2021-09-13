Dodgers RHP Max Scherzer joins 3,000 strikeout club

Sep 12, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Max Scherzer (31) throws a pitch in the seventh inning against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

2021-09-13 00:23:59 GMT+00:00 - Los Angeles Dodgers ace Max Scherzer became the 19th pitcher to record 3,000 career strikeouts when he fanned San Diego Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer for the second out in the fifth inning during his team's 8-0 win on Sunday afternoon in Los Angeles.

The 37-year-old right-hander also took a perfect game into the eighth inning before Hosmer broke it up with a one-out double to right.

Scherzer was pulled after that inning. He struck out nine without issuing a walk while increasing his career total to 3,003.

Scherzer struck out five of the first seven batters he faced and posted an immaculate inning in the second, striking out the side on nine pitches. It is the third time in his career that he has achieved that feat.

An eight-time All-Star and three-time Cy Young Award winner, Scherzer joined the Dodgers in a July 30 trade with the Washington Nationals.

The only other pitchers with 3,000 strikeouts and three or more Cy Young awards are Randy Johnson, Roger Clemens, Steve Carlton, Tom Seaver, Greg Maddux and Pedro Martinez.

Scherzer led the National League in strikeouts three straight seasons from 2016-18.

Hall of Famer Nolan Ryan holds the major league record with 5,714 career strikeouts.

Scherzer, who has thrown two no-hitters, is one of four pitchers with 3,000 strikeouts and multiple no-hitters. The others are Ryan, Johnson and Justin Verlander.

--Field Level Media

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.