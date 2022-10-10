Dodgers seek championship to enter dynasty discussion















LOS ANGELES, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The Los Angeles Dodgers enter the 2022 MLB playoffs on Tuesday hoping their spectacular regular season success will translate into post-season glory and that they can officially open up a dynasty discussion.

The Dodgers won a franchise record 111 games this season to claim their ninth NL West title in 10 years behind outstanding play from Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Trea Turner and more.

But gnawing at the 'Boys in Blue' and their fans is the fact that, despite their decade of dominance, the team has only won one World Series in that span, which came at the end of the 60-game, pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

"2020 was something incredible, but we get some criticism for the shortened season," Dodgers left-hander Julio Urias told MLB.com. "But winning another one in Los Angeles would be incredible. That's what we're trying to accomplish."

Manager Dave Roberts knows the fans of the team, which boasts the second largest payroll in baseball at $290 million, will consider anything less than a World Series title a disappointment.

However, Roberts has been brimming with confidence all season and in March called his shot.

"We will win the World Series this year. Put it on record," he told a sports podcast, a view he recently reiterated.

If the Dodgers have a weakness, it is probably their pitching depth after ace Walker Buehler was sidelined following season-ending elbow surgery.

The Dodgers will look to Urias, who just wrapped up a Cy Young Award caliber season, and veteran lefty Clayton Kershaw to get the team off to a strong start when they face the San Diego Padres in the best-of-five divisional round starting on Tuesday.

The Dodgers were 15-4 against their division rivals to the south this year and will host the first two games at Dodger Stadium as well as a winner-takes-all Game Five, if necessary.

A World Series against the AL's best team this season, the Houston Astros, could also be in the cards.

The Astros won their lone title by beating the Dodgers in a seven-game dogfight in 2017.

That victory became controversial when an MLB investigation revealed that during the season the Astros had illegally used technology to steal signs and relay what pitch was coming next to their batters, sometimes by beating on a trash can.

MLB allowed the Astros to keep their title but Dodger fans have never forgotten and every meeting between the teams since has been tense. The bright lights of the World Series will only magnify passions on both sides.

