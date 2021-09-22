Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa has fractured ribs, out Sunday

Sep 19, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) reacts after being sacked by Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson (not pictured) during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

2021-09-22 17:03:18 GMT+00:00 - Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will miss Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders with rib fractures.

Dolphins coach Brian Flores announced Wednesday morning that Tagovailoa will be sidelined this week and veteran Jacoby Brissett will get the start for 1-1 Miami.

Tagovailoa suffered the rib injury in the first quarter of last Sunday's game against Buffalo when Bills defensive end A.J. Epenesa sacked him on a fourth-and-2 pass attempt. The quarterback left the game and did not return.

Brissett, a six-year NFL veteran in his first season in Miami, has 32 career starts.

Last week, he completed 24 of 40 for 169 yards, one interception in Buffalo's 35-0 victory.

Flores said the Dolphins are evaluating Tagovailoa's injury on a week-to-week basis.

--Field Level Media

