Don Mattingly will not return to Marlins in 2023

Sep 19, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly (8) watches from the dugout during the first inning against the Chicago Cubs at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

September 25 - Don Mattingly will not return as the manager of the Miami Marlins for the 2023 season.

Mattingly and the Marlins mutually agreed on the decision. His contract is set to expire at the end of the season.

"We are fortunate to have had Don Mattingly leading our team on the field over the last seven years," Marlins' principal owner Bruce Sherman said in a news release Sunday. "He has represented the Marlins, our players, our fans, and the South Florida community with unmatched dignity and pride. Over the course of our recent conversations with Don, we both agreed not to pursue a new contract for the 2023 season and that the time is right for a new voice to lead our clubhouse."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Mattingly, 61, will manage the remainder of Miami's games this season, then return to his hometown of Evansville, Ind.

"I am proud and honored to have served as manager of the Marlins for the past seven years and have enjoyed my experiences and relationships I've developed within the organization," Mattingly said in the release. "I look forward to spending time with my family in Evansville, and to any future endeavors.

Mattingly is the longest-tenured and winningest manager in the franchise history of the Marlins. He enters Sunday's play with a 437-583 record in seven seasons as manager of the club. Miami owns a 63-89 record heading into Sunday's series finale against the host Washington Nationals.

Mattingly was named the National League Manager of the Year in 2020 after guiding the Marlins to their first postseason berth since 2003. He also spent five seasons as manager of the Los Angeles Dodgers (2011-15).

He has an overall record of 883-946 as a manager.

Mattingly spent all 14 seasons of his playing career with the New York Yankees (1982-95). He was the 1985 American League MVP and a six-time All-Star.

--Field Level Media

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.