Dortmund sign Modeste from Cologne to stand in for Haller

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Borussia Dortmund have signed centre forward Anthony Modeste from Bundesliga rivals Cologne on a one-year contract to fill in for Sebastien Haller who will be out of action for several months to undergo chemotherapy, the German club said on Monday.

Haller, 28, was signed last month to replace Erling Haaland, who joined Manchester City, but less than two weeks later the Ivory Coast international was diagnosed with a malignant testicular tumour during Dortmund's training camp.

"In light of Sebastien Haller's illness, we are glad that, in Anthony Modeste, we have been able to add another striker with this profile to our squad for the current season," Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl said.

Modeste, 34, made 157 appearances and scored 79 goals in two separate spells at Cologne.

Dortmund visit Freiburg on Friday in their second match of the season after a 1-0 home win over Leverkusen last week.

Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdansk; Editing by Ken Ferris

