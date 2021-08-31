Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Dortmund's Thorgan Hazard ruled out of Belgium's World Cup qualifiers

Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Group B - Denmark v Belgium - Parken Stadium, Copenhagen, Denmark - June 17, 2021 Belgium's Thorgan Hazard reacts Pool via REUTERS/Stuart Franklin

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Borussia Dortmund winger Thorgan Hazard has been ruled out of Belgium's upcoming internationals due to injury, the national team said on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old was last week named in manager Roberto Martinez's squad for World Cup qualifiers against Estonia, the Czech Republic and Belarus between Sept. 2 and 8.

Hazard "is not fit and left the group this morning. He will continue his recovery at his club," the national team said in a statement on Twitter.

Hazard has scored eight goals in 39 international appearances for Belgium and was part of the team that reached the quarter-finals at Euro 2020.

Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis

