Double Olympic champion Hanyu Yuzuru says he will turn pro
TOKYO, July 19 (Reuters) - Japan's Yuzuru Hanyu, a two-times Olympic figure-skating champion whose attempt to pull off a third gold ended in a fourth place result at the Beijing Games in February, said on Tuesday he would turn professional and retire from competition.
Hanyu, 27, made the announcement at a televised news conference in Tokyo.
