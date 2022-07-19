Double Olympic champion Hanyu Yuzuru says he will turn pro

Figure Skating - Japanese figure skater Yuzuru Hanyu holds a press conference - Tokyo, Japan - July 19, 2022 Japan's Yuzuru Hanyu during the press conference REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO, July 19 (Reuters) - Japan's Yuzuru Hanyu, a two-times Olympic figure-skating champion whose attempt to pull off a third gold ended in a fourth place result at the Beijing Games in February, said on Tuesday he would turn professional and retire from competition.

Hanyu, 27, made the announcement at a televised news conference in Tokyo.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Elaine Lies and Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.