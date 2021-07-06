Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Draft Roundup: Kansas' Ochai Agbaji, Miami's Isaiah Wong back to school

2021-07-06 15:08:54 GMT+00:00 - Guard Ochai Agbaji is withdrawing from the 2021 NBA Draft and returning to Kansas.

Agbaji averaged 14.1 points and 3.7 rebounds per game as a junior last season in 33.7 minutes per game for the Jayhawks.

At 6-foot-6 and 214 pounds, Agbaji has a 6-foot-10 wingspan and is considered an elite defensive player. He is a two-time All-Big 12 honorable mention.

--Third-team All-ACC guard Isaiah Wong will be back with the Miami Hurricanes this season.

He withdrew from draft consideration Tuesday and announced his plans on Instagram before confirmation from Miami.

"I'm 100 percent committed to doing what it takes to return this program where it belongs and have the season it deserves," Wong said. "I have no doubt we have the tools needed to make some noise this year. Being a Hurricane is one of my greatest accomplishments and the chance to compete again alongside my teammates and coaches, while developing into who I need to be as a player and leader, is an opportunity I don't take lightly. Let's work!"

Kam McGusty also tested the NBA draft but said last week he will return to the Hurricanes.

Wong averaged 17.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game in 2020-21.

--Field Level Media

