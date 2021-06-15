Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
'Drink water!'-Ronaldo removes Coca-Cola bottles at Euro press conference

June 15 (Reuters) - Cristiano Ronaldo does not appear to be a fan of carbonated soft drinks after the Portugal captain removed two bottles of Coca-Cola kept in front of him at Monday's Euro 2020 press conference, encouraging people to drink water instead.

The 36-year-old moved the cola bottles aside as he sat down to speak to the media before Tuesday's Group F opener against Hungary.

He followed it by holding a bottle of water before shouting in Portuguese: 'Agua!'

Coca-Cola, one of the official sponsors of Euro 2020, could not immediately be reached by Reuters for a comment.

Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar

