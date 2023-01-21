Drone halts play at Southampton v Villa

[1/4] Soccer Football - Premier League - Southampton v Aston Villa - St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, Britain - January 21, 2023 General view of a drone during the match REUTERS/Dylan Martinez















SOUTHAMPTON, England, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Southampton's home Premier League game against Aston Villa was suspended shortly before halftime on Saturday after a drone was spotted flying over St Mary's Stadium.

Referee Michael Salisbury consulted with both captains before leading the players off the pitch for their own safety three minutes before the interval.

Play resumed after a delay of about five minutes with the score at 0-0.

Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Ken Ferris











