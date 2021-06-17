Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Dubai Police's Khaled provisionally suspended for doping violation

June 17 (Reuters) - Dubai Police Cycling Team's Samah Khaled has been provisionally suspended for an anti-doping rule violation, cycling's governing body (UCI) said.

A sample taken from Khaled on April 22 tested positive for the anabolic steroid oxandrolone, the UCI said on its website.

The UCI said the Jordanian cyclist cannot participate in any competition or activity until the "adjudication of her case on the merits or the lifting of the provisional suspension by the UCI Anti-Doping Commission or the Court of Arbitration for Sport".

Khaled, who joined Dubai Police in February 2019, won the 100km Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge in November that year.

Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford

