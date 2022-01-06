Ducks-Red Wings postponed until Sunday

Jan 26, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; A view of a puck and the NHL logo and the face-off circle before the game between the Dallas Stars and the Detroit Red Wings at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

2022-01-06 22:07:05 GMT+00:00 - Thursday night's game between the Detroit Red Wings and host Anaheim Ducks has been postponed due to "COVID-related issues affecting the Ducks," the NHL announced.

The game has been rescheduled for Sunday.

The Ducks placed Sam Carrick, John Gibson, Hampus Lindholm and Vinni Lettieri in the league's protocol several hours before game time.

Top offensive performers Ryan Getzlaf and Trevor Zegras have been in COVID-19 protocol since the NHL resumed play last week. Forwards Derek Grant and Nicolas Deslauriers are also in the protocol.

Zegras reportedly cleared the protocol but was going to be held out Thursday regardless.

Thursday's game was going to be the first of a three-game West Coast swing for the Red Wings, who will now have a back-to-back against the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday and the Ducks on Sunday.

