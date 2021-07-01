Dujardin seeks third individual dressage gold in Tokyo

2016 Rio Olympics - Equestrian - Victory Ceremony - Dressage Individual Victory Ceremony - Olympic Equestrian Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 15/08/2016. Charlotte Dujardin (GBR) of Britain celebrates winning the gold medal. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

LONDON, July 1 (Reuters) - Charlotte Dujardin will aim to become the first British woman to win three consecutive individual dressage gold medals after being named in the team for the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday.

Dujardin, 35, will compete with the 10-year-old chestnut gelding Gio, nicknamed Pumpkin, which she co-owns with Renai Hart.

The most successful British dressage rider of all time won gold with the now-retired Valegro at the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Games.

Also named in the dressage team is Carl Hester, who will be competing at his sixth Games, on En Vogue and debutante Charlotte Fry with Everdale. Gareth Hughes is the travelling reserve.

Britain's four eventers are all Olympic debutants, led by world number one Oliver Townend with Tom McEwen and Laura Collett. World number three and 2019 Badminton winner Georgina 'Piggy' March is the travelling reserve.

All six horses will be competing for the first time at an Olympics.

The show jumping trio have yet to be named.

"Both teams are a great mix of youth and experience and each one of the combinations travelling to Tokyo has the potential to finish on the podium," said British Equestrian Performance Director Richard Waygood.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by Toby Chopra

