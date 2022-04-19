Duke C Mark Williams declares for NBA draft

Apr 2, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Mark Williams (15) dunks against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the first half during the 2022 NCAA men's basketball tournament Final Four semifinals at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

April 19 - Duke center and 2021-22 ACC Defensive Player of the Year Mark Williams declared for the NBA draft on Monday after two seasons with the Blue Devils.

The 7-foot Williams made the announcement in an 82-second video posted to Twitter.

Williams finished his sophomore season No. 12 in the nation with 2.82 block per game. His 110 blocks were good for fifth overall in the nation.

He was fourth on Duke in scoring at 11.2 points per game while averaging 7.4 rebounds.

Williams finished third team All-ACC.

