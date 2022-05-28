Duplantis takes pole vault gold at Prefontaine Classic, Mahuchikh wins high jump

EUGENE, United States, May 27 (Reuters) - Olympic champion Armand Duplantis continued a fine start to the Diamond League season, winning the men's pole vault at the Prefontaine Classic on Friday while Yaroslava Mahuchikh took women's high jump gold with a new world-leading mark this year.

Duplantis, the world record holder, jumped 5.91 meters to finish ahead of Tokyo silver medallist Chris Nilsen and Norway's Sondre Guttormsen in Eugene, where the world championships will be held in July.

"Going into the first outdoor meet of the season for me, it was like just trying to get a feel for the outdoor season," said Duplantis.

The 22-year-old Swede, who won indoors in Doha two weeks ago after the outdoor event was cancelled due to high winds, attempted to clear 6.07 meters once gold was secured on Friday but failed with all his three efforts.

"Winning was the most important thing but I think I would be lying if I said I'm not bitter about making that (6.07 meters) bar. I felt like it was very possible ... it just wasn't for today I guess."

Ukraine's Mahuchikh, who won bronze at last year's Olympics, soared to gold with a jump of 2.00 meters, edging out American Vashti Cunningham and Kazakhstan's Nadezhda Dubovitskaya under the lights at Hayward Field.

"The jumps were fantastic. I am happy to compete at this stadium because this July the world championships are here," said Mahuchikh.

"I planned for good to open my season because I missed competition ... I think two meters is a good jump to open my outdoor season and I hope my season will go higher than two meters."

In the women's discus, Olympic champion Valarie Allman of the United States threw 68.35 meters on her penultimate attempt to take home gold. Double Olympic gold medallist Sandra Perkovic finished second, with Kristin Pudenz in third.

Ugandan Joshua Cheptegei failed in his bid to break his own world record in the men's 5,000 meters but still clinched gold, holding off Milkesa Memgesha to win in 12:57:99.

Ethiopia's Ejgayehu Taye took victory in the women's race with a personal best and world-leading 14:12:98.

Action continues on Saturday, when the focus will be on the women's 100 meters, with Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah competing alongside Sha'Carri Richardson, Dina Asher-Smith and Shericka Jackson. read more

Reporting by Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru; Editing bt Sam Holmes

